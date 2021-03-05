California Eases Restrictions in Red Tier for Ballparks, Theme Parks

California's blueprint for reopening during the coronavirus pandemic was amended Friday, easing restrictions for counties in the red tier effective April 1, according to state health officials.

The new guidelines announced by Secretary of Health and Human Services Dr. Mark Ghaly now permit more activities in the red tier, including allowing fans at baseball stadiums up to 20% capacity and visitors to amusement parks at up to 15% capacity.

The new rules also allow modified outdoor concerts.

No indoor dining will be allowed at the theme parks, and there will be limited access to indoor rides. Only visitors from California will be allowed to enter the parks.

The new guidelines will not take effect until April 1, Ghaly said.