Reopening California

California Eases Restrictions in Red Tier for Ballparks, Theme Parks

By NBC Bay Area staff

An aerial view from a drone shows Oracle Park.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

California's blueprint for reopening during the coronavirus pandemic was amended Friday, easing restrictions for counties in the red tier effective April 1, according to state health officials.

The new guidelines announced by Secretary of Health and Human Services Dr. Mark Ghaly now permit more activities in the red tier, including allowing fans at baseball stadiums up to 20% capacity and visitors to amusement parks at up to 15% capacity.

The new rules also allow modified outdoor concerts.

Local

race for a vaccine 2 hours ago

Santa Clara County Opens New Vaccination Clinic at Eastridge Mall

San Francisco 3 hours ago

House Fire in SF's Castro Contained; Police Activity in Same Area

No indoor dining will be allowed at the theme parks, and there will be limited access to indoor rides. Only visitors from California will be allowed to enter the parks.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The new guidelines will not take effect until April 1, Ghaly said.

This article tagged under:

Reopening CaliforniacoronavirusRed TierTheme Parksbaseball stadiums
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us