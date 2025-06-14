California farmworkers concerned about ICE activity

Growing reports about U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents showing up in agricultural fields across California have triggered panic among many migrants who harvest the nation's crops.

There is enough concern about the impact that President Donald Trump has now hinted he may create "immigration enforcement" exceptions for the agriculture and hospitality industry.

"We have people driving into the field and different areas just picking up people who look like you and me, brown people," United Farm Workers President Teresa Romero said of federal agents seen in agricultural fields. "Some of them legal residents. Some of them even citizens."

Romero said the fallout of the ICE activity could be crippling to the nation's economy and the agriculture industry.

"These are people who put food on our tables every single day," Romero said.

The California Farm Bureau said as much in a statement to NBC Bay Area: "If federal immigration enforcement activities continue in this direction, it will become increasingly difficult to produce food, process it and get it onto grocery store shelves."

America's fields are not the only place seeing concerns.

Josue Garcia, a consultant for the construction industry, said 70% of the industry's workforce in Silicon Valley is Latino. And if they stop showing up to work, he fears construction will come to a halt.

"If there is no manpower, no labor force," Garcia said.

Garcia said mental health has become a big issue for his workers.

The owner of Mariscos Costa Alegre in San Jose said business in June has dropped 25% as his traditional customers and employees are increasingly nervous and changing habits.

"They are acting like someone is chasing them," owner Marco Hernandez said.

Trump has hinted he will change enforcement tactics for some industries like agriculture. But the United Farm Workers said actions speak louder than words.

"My motto is show, don't tell," Romero said. "He has said a lot of things and nothing happens."

Federal agents Tuesday showed up for hearings at immigration courthouses in the Bay Area as protests against the activity continued across the region and the state. Thom Jensen reports.