Map: See Which California Rivers Are Flooding During ‘The Big Melt'

Downstream creeks and rivers across California are rising in what some scientists are calling "The Big Melt" after a record snowpack.

Experts said the Central Valley is most at risk of flooding. Parts of Yosemite National Park could also see flooding.

Use the interactive map from NBC News below to track flooding across the state. The map below shows which rivers are at or above flood level, and will be updated every morning.

View more of NBC News' coverage on "The Big Melt" here.