Gas tax alternative: Caltrans pilot program will charge drivers per mile

A pilot program aims to find new ways for the state to pay for road maintenance by charging drivers for the amount of miles driven.

Gas tax revenues are starting to dry up with the rise of electric vehicles on the road. Caltrans is now enrolling people in a six month pilot program to test out the concept of charging drivers about 3 cents per mile.

"What's unique about this pilot is this time we'll be collecting actual revenue from participants," said Lauren Prehoda with Caltrans' Road Charge Program.

Prehoda adds in 10 years the state potentially could be facing a $4.4 billion shortage because of the dwindling gas tax revenue.

The state said it shells out more than $8 billion a year to maintain roads, with much of the cost paid from money collected from gas taxes.

Drivers who participate in the pilot program will receive up to $400 and have their gas tax fees waived, Caltrans said. Participants would track their miles by taking a photo of their odometer or using a transponder placed in their car.

But some have concerns about being tracked.

"I would not be happy with that, especially putting a device in my car," San Jose resident Jamonique Fletcher said. "I think that's also invasive."

Caltrans will only see the number of miles and not see location information, according to Prehoda, who also said any data from participants will go to an account manager.

Fletcher drives an electric vehicle and is not happy the state is considering charging by the mile.

"I would be very upset because I think it just kind of retracts the incentive that they were trying to get people to purchase electric vehicles," Fletcher said.

Anyone interested in participating in the pilot program can sign up on the California Road Charge website. Some participants will be charged a flat rate, while others will be charged based on the fuel efficiency of their vehicle.

California officials want to ditch the state's gas tax, and they're actually offering to pay people as they try to figure out an alternative. Kris Sanchez reports.