California Governor Proposes New Plan for Managing Water

California's governor has proposed a plan that would keep more water in the fragile San Joaquin River Delta.

The framework proposed Tuesday by Gov. Gavin Newsom would restore 60,000 acres of habitat for the delta's endangered species and generate more than $5 billion in new funding for environmental improvements. Newsom said he is committed to doubling the state's salmon population by 2050.

There is still a lot of work ahead before the framework could be implemented. But if successful, Newsom said it could prevent the lengthy lawsuits that have plagued previous water rules.