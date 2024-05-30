San Ramon

California High School in San Ramon on lockdown

California High School in San Ramon is on lockdown Thursday morning after campus staff received a phone call threatening violence, police said.

Officers are at the school and have set up a perimeter around the campus, including the San Ramon Olympic Pool and Aquatic Park. Police said explosive detection K9s are also helping officers search the campus.

No other information was immediately available.

Officials are also providing updates on San Ramon Police Department's Live Alerts page.

