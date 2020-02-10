California Highway Patrol Officer Accused of Unlawful Sex With Child

An officer with the California Highway Patrol has been charged in Alameda County with unlawful sex with a child, Fremont police said Monday.

Fremont resident Brian Watkins, 34, was arrested at about 5:45 p.m. last Thursday on suspicion of more than one felony related to sexual assault.

Police began an investigation in July 2019 after someone reported Watkins allegedly having had sexual relations with a teen girl.

The alleged relations did not occur when Watkins was on duty, according to police. The relations apparently occurred primarily in Fremont.

Police said the sexual relationship began between Watkins and the girl when she was 16 years old. Police allege that since that time the relationship has continued even after Watkins learned police were investigating him.

Watkins was scheduled to be arraigned Monday, according to police.

Fremont detectives continue to investigate the case and anyone with more information is asked to get in touch with Senior Detective Tony Holguin at (510) 790-6900 or at aholguin@fremont.gov.

Fremont police also accept anonymous tips. Text TIP FREMONTPD followed by a message to 888777 or file a web tip here.

Watkins is not suspected in any other similar cases, police said.