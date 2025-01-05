California

California Highway Patrol warns against attempted ‘Amber Alert' scam

By Bay City News

A file photo of a California Highway Patrol vehicle.
The California Highway Patrol is warning the public to beware of fraudsters posing as "AMBER Alert representatives" offering to "register" children.

"They ask for confidential info and to meet at your home," the CHP said Saturday on social media. "This is not how the AMBER Alert system works."

No registration is ever required, the CHP said.

AMBER -- which stands for America's Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response -- is only activated by law enforcement agencies investigating reports of an abducted or missing child.

The alerts are intended to provide the public with immediate information about a child abduction.

The CHP said it is the only agency authorized to activate AMBER Alerts.

"Never provide personal information or answer calls from unknown or 'possible scam' numbers," the highway patrol said.

If contacted by a scammer, the CHP said, report it to your local law enforcement agency immediately.

