California Leaders to Consider Eliminating Mask Mandate in Offices

California leaders on Thursday were set to consider eliminating the mask mandate in workplaces if all workers in the office are fully vaccinated.

They may also ease or drop social distancing rules. But before they allow employees to ditch their masks, employers would have to obtain vaccination records.

The proposal would not allow companies to force employees to remove masks if they wish to continue wearing them.

Bay Area health officials support keeping the mask mandate in place through June 15 when the state reopens but aligning with the CDC after that.

Kris Sanchez has the full report in the video above.