California prepares for wildfire season

California is about to head into peak wildfire season and state leaders want to make sure everyone is prepared.

Gov. Gavin Newsom joined officials from Cal Fire on Thursday to discuss the warm conditions in the days ahead and warn people to prepare for blazes. Officials who spoke at the news briefing also highlighted the resources available if and when a wildfire breaks out.

Newsom also took time to thank California lawmakers for making sure the funds were available for investment in wildfire protection. He also highlighted the technological advances that have been made in fighting wildfires over just the past five years.