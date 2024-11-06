Prop 3 projected to pass, changing California constitution on marriage

California voters passed Proposition 3 to amend the state constitution, removing the language that says marriage is between a man and a woman, NBC News projected Tuesday.

With more than half of the ballots counted, the "Yes" votes overwhelmingly led the race as of Wednesday morning, with over 60% of voters expressing support for the state ballot measure.

In 2008, California voters approved Proposition 8, which added language to the state Constitution that “only marriage between a man and a woman is valid or recognized in California.” That ballot measure was approved with 52% support and 48% in opposition.

But even after the Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage nationwide in 2015, the language remained in the California Constitution although it no longer applied.

Polls previously showed Californians overwhelmingly supported the idea of updating the state Constitution.