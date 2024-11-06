Prop 3 projected to pass, changing California constitution on marriage

California voters passed Proposition 3 to amend the state constitution, removing the language that says marriage is between a man and a woman, NBC News projected Tuesday.
With more than half of the ballots counted, the "Yes" votes overwhelmingly led the race as of Wednesday morning, with over 60% of voters expressing support for the state ballot measure.
In 2008, California voters approved Proposition 8, which added language to the state Constitution that “only marriage between a man and a woman is valid or recognized in California.” That ballot measure was approved with 52% support and 48% in opposition.
But even after the Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage nationwide in 2015, the language remained in the California Constitution although it no longer applied.
Polls previously showed Californians overwhelmingly supported the idea of updating the state Constitution.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.