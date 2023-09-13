California State University trustees approve tuition hike

Thousands of Bay Area students will soon have to shell out more for college.

The California State University Board of Trustees on Wednesday voted to increase tuition 6% a year over the next five years. For most students, that will mean an increase of $342 starting fall of next year.

CSU leaders said the hike is needed to keep up with rising costs and a budget shortfall.

Students who spoke with NBC Bay Area said they can’t afford to pay more for college. They said the increase will mean working longer hours at their jobs and taking on more student debt.

San Jose State University student Abigail Bender said she’s already living with her parents and commuting from Manteca just to save money.

"Right now with my one job, it's still hard to afford schooling and books," she said.

In five years, CSU students would be paying $2,000 more than they do right now.

"It will definitely have an impact on my parents who are helping me pay for school and the loans that I'm taking out," San Jose State student Angelo Toscano said. '"It would just be more money that is not what I'm trying to pay."

California State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond said the system needs to change.

"The reality is this tuition increase won't fill the gap," he said. "It won't be enough. We need a new master plan in California."