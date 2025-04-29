California sues Trump administration over AmeriCorps cuts

California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Tuesday said he once again is suing the Trump administration, this time over cuts to a nationwide volunteer program.

Bonta has joined 20 other state attorneys general in a lawsuit against the president and his Department of Government Efficiency over funding cuts to AmeriCorps, a national service program that places volunteers in communities across the country. The DOGE plans to cut 40% of the agency's budget and 85% of its workforce, Bonta says.

"For more than three decades, AmeriCorps has given service-minded Americans the opportunity to roll up their sleeves and volunteer in communities around our country," Bonta said. "Opportunities to build affordable housing, clean up our neighborhoods, connect seniors and veterans with essential services, rebuild communities after natural disasters. Trump and Elon are slamming the door in the face of Americans who want to serve our nation."

Bonta and California now have sued the Trump administration 16 times in the president's first 100 days in office. Some of the other suits are over public education funding, tariffs, FEMA, voting restrictions, health funding and the dismantling of federal agencies.

Santa Clara County, the city of San Francisco and labor groups and nonprofits also announced they are suing the Trump administration over what they say is the unconstitutional reorganization and deconstruction of federal governmental agencies.

Bonta has secured a few successes in court, and many Bay Area nonprofits hope AmeriCorps will be another one, as there are nearly 1,000 AmeriCorps members working in the region.