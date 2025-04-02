California winegrowers celebrate ‘Down to Earth Month' with fests and tastings

APRIL IS EARTH MONTH, and winegrowers across California will pay homage to sustainability and planet-kind practices through a lively line-up of events, festivals, tastings, and tours. Helmed by California Wines, "Down to Earth Month" spotlights "... California's leadership in sustainable viticulture and winemaking through environmental stewardship, economic impact, social equity and community engagement." Wineries will offer several Earth Month-inspired events, including the "Estate Vineyard Tour" at Iron Hub Winery in Plymouth April 12, the "Roots & Renewal: Down to Earth Month Vineyard Tour at McGrail Vineyards" in Livermore April 19 and 26, and a Calaveras Spring Wine Weekend in Murphys over the final weekend of April.

SUSTAINABILITY ON THE RISE: "Sustainability matters to wine consumers across the globe, which is why California's wine community has worked so hard to become a world leader in sustainability and developed into one of the U.S.' most highly value-added agricultural sectors," said Robert P. Koch, president and CEO of Wine Institute. "With our innovation advancements and continued sustainability expansion, we are proud to tell consumers, if they are buying a California wine, they are very likely purchasing a certified sustainable wine." For all of the 2025 "Down to Earth Month" winery events, from St. Helena to Lompoc to Temecula and beyond, visit California Wines now.