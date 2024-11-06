California

Californians reject Prop 33, state ballot measure over rent control

The debate over housing affordability became divisive as supporters and opponents launch nasty attacks against each other.

By Helen Jeong

California voters rejected Proposition 33, one of the most contentious and costly ballot measures for the November election, refusing to allow cities and counties to control rents on any type of housing, including apartments, condos and single-family homes.

With half of the ballots counted Wednesday morning, over 5.4 million Californians said 'No" on Prop 33, making up 62% of the votes, compared to the 38% of the voters who said "Yes," according to the Associated Press.

Ads on Prop 33 have dominated airwaves and online spaces with both supporters and opponents launching nasty attacks and accusations about each other.

Prop 33 sought to repeal the Costa-Hawkins Rental Housing Act of 1995, which currently allows cities and counties to impose rent control only on units built before 1995.

Despite the Los Angeles and San Francisco Counties expressing support for Prop 33, voters sided with the California Apartment Association and Association of Realtors in addition to various business groups.

