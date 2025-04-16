Call upon California's starlit spots during ‘International Dark Sky Week'

What to Know "International Dark Sky Week"

April 21-28, 2025

Some virtual events are on the calendar

Anza-Borrego Desert State Park "became the world's second IDA International Dark Sky Community in 2009"; other California locations that have received Dark Sky designations include Joshua Tree National Park and Death Valley National Park

WHERE STARS HOLD SWAY: Some of our loveliest low-lit celebrations happen during a time of the year when the days are longer and sunshine is at its sunniest and shiniest. Let's start with "Earth Hour," which is actually a global event but is honored across California: The late-March observance, which finds many landmarks dimming their wattage to support environmental issues, happens near the start of spring, while some of California's astronomically popular "Dark Sky Festivals" take place in select national parks in the summertime.

DARK SKY CELEBRATION: And "International Dark Sky Week" isn't a wintertime revelry; rather, it will begin its annual run April 21, all to "shine a light" on light pollution as well as those serene spots that have held tight to their ethereal, night-centered character. A few of those spectacular places are in the Golden State, including Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, the largest state park in California. But there are other destinations that feel much like they did centuries ago, where you can admire the Milky Way in its full and unadulterated splendor. Spend some of "International Dark Sky Week" at one of an official Dark Sky community in California or head to other cities, like Flagstaff or Bisbee in Arizona, two towns that have also received accolades from the DarkSky International organization.

VIRTUAL EVENTS... are on the 2025 schedule, including talks on nature, birds, artificial light, and astronomy. If you're a supporter of all of the gifts of the dark sky, including "a restful night's sleep" and "the wonder we experience beneath starry skies," learn more at the DarkSky International site now.