San Jose police warn of caller ID scammers posing as law enforcement

Scammers are targeting Bay Area residents by posing as law enforcement officials and demanding money, the San Jose Police Department said Tuesday.

According to a press release from San Jose police, scammers are using technology allowing them to mask their caller ID so it appears to be coming from law enforcement. Police say that the scammers are calling victims claiming that there is a warrant out for their arrest and they will be booked into jail unless a fee is paid to clear their warrant.

Occasionally, the scammers will even tell the victims to meet near law enforcement buildings to pay the fines to appear more official.

Police say that there are no circumstances when they will call someone demanding money to avoid arrest. Police ask anyone who has received calls like these or have any information on the scams to contact Detective Jason Wellman at (408) 277-4521.