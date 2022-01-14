Caltrain

Caltrain Cancels Traditional Celebration Train for MLK Day Due to COVID Surge

By Bay City News

As a result of the latest COVID-19 surge in cases, Caltrain announced Thursday that there will be no Celebration Train operating on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day this year due to the pandemic.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Monday.

Caltrain spokesperson Dan Lieberman said those interested in celebrating should instead participate in the virtual events organized by the Northern California Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Foundation.

In previous years, the Celebration Train honored the 54-mile Selma to Montgomery March, which took place in 1965, delivering celebrants to the traditional march in San Francisco that marks the national holiday.

Caltrain hopes to hold the event in 2023 as long as it is done safely and responsibly.

On Monday, Caltrain will operate a modified schedule with hourly local service beginning in the early morning and one round trip train from Gilroy.

SamTrans will operate on its regular, non-school day schedule.

There will be no Caltrain or SamTrans contracted shuttle operations for the holiday.

