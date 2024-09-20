Caltrain to launch electric fleet this weekend

Caltrain is closing one chapter and starting another this weekend.

The transit agency is retiring its diesel-powered trains and making the switch to its new electric fleet.

The move isn’t just good for the environment. Caltrain said riders are going to benefit from the faster and quieter trains.

NBC Bay Area's Ginger Conejero Saab spoke with Caltrain spokesperson Dan Lieberman about the electric fleet. Catch their conversation in the video player above.