Caltrain, SamTrans to offer free service on New Year's Eve

Caltrain and SamTrans will be offering free service on New Year's Eve, according to transport officials.

Caltrain rides will be free starting at 8 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 31, until the end of the special late-night service. Its officials said the rail line will be operating a regular weekend schedule with two more northbound special trains arriving in time for the fireworks.

Besides regularly scheduled service, more southbound trains will depart from San Francisco at 1 a.m., 1:30 a.m. or when full, making all local stops to San Jose Diridon after the fireworks, with the last train leaving San Francisco at 2 a.m. According to officials, SF MUNI will provide additional post-fireworks service connecting with Caltrain San Francisco Station at 4th and King streets.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

On New Year's Day, Jan. 1, Caltrain will operate a weekend schedule and will resume collecting fares when service begins around 7 a.m.

Meanwhile, SamTrans will also provide free rides, including paratransit, starting at 8 p.m. on Sunday until 3 a.m. on New Year's Day. On that same day, SamTrans will still operate a Sunday schedule in observance of the holiday.