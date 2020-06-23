coronavirus

Caltrain, SamTrans Launch COVID-19 Customer Surveys

By Bay City News

NBC Bay Area

Caltrain and SamTrans launched customer surveys Monday to try to find out rider preferences and priorities amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

People who fill out the surveys at www.caltrain.com/covid19survey and www.samtrans.com/covid19survey will be eligible for a drawing for a $50 Visa gift card, with five gift card giveaways from each agency.

The results from the surveys will help inform plans for the rail and bus agencies as local and state restrictions ease after being implemented earlier this year to limit the spread of the virus.

The San Mateo County Transit District is the administrative body overseeing SamTrans bus service, Caltrain rail service and the San Mateo County Transportation Authority.

