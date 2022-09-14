Caltrain

Potential Freight Rail Strike Friday Would Halt CalTrain Service Between Gilroy and Capitol

By Bay City News

File image

CalTrain officials plan to suspend service between Gilroy and the Capitol station in San Jose if freight rail workers for Union Pacific go out on strike Friday.

The rail corridor that CalTrain uses for this service is owned by Union Pacific, according to a news release from CalTrain. The Gilroy segment is served by three trains each morning and evening.

Other Caltrain service north from Tamien station will be unaffected.

Caltrain advises riders who use the stations between Capitol and Gilroy -- as well as southbound passengers at Tamien -- to plan alternate transportation starting on Friday.

Caltrain is working with the Silicon Valley Transportation Authority on potential bus bridge alternatives and will post additional information on the Caltrain website within the next few days.

Follow @CaltrainAlerts for the most up-to-date information.

