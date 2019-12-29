Caltrain

Caltrain to Offer Free Rides on New Year’s Eve

On New Year's Day, Caltrain will operate a Sunday schedule.

By Bay City News

File image

Caltrain on Thursday announced it will offer free rides on New Year's Eve in an effort to encourage people to enjoy the safely and responsibly.

Caltrain will begin providing free rides on Tuesday at 8 p.m. and until the last southbound train departs the San Francisco station at 2 a.m.

Trains will also operate special service on Tuesday to accommodate the San Francisco fireworks show.

Following the event, Caltrain will operate additional southbound trains.

Caltrain officials said the departure times of trains will vary depending on crowd size.

On New Year's Day, Caltrain will operate a Sunday schedule.

