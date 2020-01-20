Caltrain’s Annual Celebration Train Runs in Honor of MLK Day

Caltrain on Monday is running its annual Celebration Train from San Jose to San Francisco to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The train ride is free for those attending the annual observance of the life and legacy of Dr. King in San Francisco hosted by the Northern California Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Foundation (NorCalMLK), Caltrain said.

There will be onboard activities and entertainment, including a free giveaway for children.

Attendees must register in advance to receive a free Celebration Train commemorative ticket. The free train ride, which pays tribute to the 54-mile 1965 Selma to Montgomery march, departs from the San Jose Diridon Caltrain Station at 9:35 a.m.

It will make stops in Palo Alto at 9:55 a.m. and San Mateo at 10:19 a.m. before arriving in San Francisco by 10:45 a.m., Caltrain said. There is no special southbound service after the observance, but Celebration Train tickets will be accepted on southbound trains departing San Francisco after 1 p.m.

Caltrain will operate a modified service schedule for the holiday.

For more information on the annual MLK celebrations hosted by NorCalMLK, visit www.sfmlkday.org.