Caltrans Begins Clearing Wood Street Encampment Following Standoff in Oakland

About 80 unhoused residents and their property were being cleared from Caltrans property along Wood Street in Oakland on Thursday following a federal judge's ruling that the state agency could do so.

Work began at about 9:30 a.m. with the California Highway Patrol assisting. But the removal of the residents and their property at the sprawling camp below freeway overpasses did not go easy.

Two residents were arrested by the CHP following a standoff with a group of residents, supporters said. Supporters identified the two as Jaz Colibri and Ron McGowan. The CHP could not confirm by 3:15 p.m. that arrests were made.

"I'm just an artist," said Mavin Carter-Griffin, a resident of what she described as a formal settlement and not a homeless encampment, a word she resents.

She is really frustrated that Caltrans is clearing the property. Work is expected to continue Friday.

Caltrans released the following statement Thursday:

“Caltrans is responsible for maintaining the state’s transportation network for all Californians, and following the court’s ruling, Caltrans is clearing the Wood Street encampment in phases beginning on September 8 and anticipates completing the clearing in early November. Caltrans counted 34 people at the location it cleared today, and the department continues to coordinate with the City of Oakland, Alameda County, and other service providers that are connecting people experiencing homelessness with shelter options and services.

“The first clearing phase includes the encampment area closest to the East Bay Municipal Utility District wastewater treatment facility. This facility contains two high purity oxygen plants, and Caltrans has prioritized this area for clearing as any fires near the facility increase the risk of a catastrophic explosion or environmental hazard.”