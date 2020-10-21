San Francisco

Campaign Aims to Boost Tourism Industry in San Francisco

Airbnb is partnering with the San Francisco Travel Association in a campaign aimed at enticing Bay Area residents to visit the city safely or even online amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

A webpage featuring attractions and Airbnb online experiences is already up.

"We’re urging people to see great sights in San Francisco like Golden Gate Park, utilize some of our experiences to learn interesting ways to cook, to experience things like the light festival," Matt Middlebrook with Airbnb said.

San Francisco's tourism and travel industry has been hit hard by the pandemic.

The travel association started a campaign called Our Gate is Open a few weeks ago, letting potential leisure visitors know they could return. Despite the efforts, tourism numbers are down.

"Our forecast for this year, and this forecast is probably going to be revised downward even further, is it will be down about 60% in visitors, so closer to maybe 11 or 12 million visitors and down about 67% in what those visitors spend," Howard Pickett with the San Francisco Travel Association said.

