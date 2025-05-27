Campaign launched for women's sports bar in Marin County

Two women have a plan to capitalize on the rising popularity of women’s sports in the Bay Area.

Isabella Woods and Soledad Jean-Pierre want to open a new women’s sports bar in Marin County.

Just a few days ago, they launched a crowdfunding campaign for "The Twelfth." That’s the name of the bar they plan to launch. If successful, they'd be just one of about a dozen women's sports bars in the country.

For more information, visit givebutter.com/thetwelfth.

NBC Bay Area’s Raj Mathai speaks with Woods and Jean-Pierre about their campaign in the video above.