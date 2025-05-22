Campaign to recall SF supervisor after controversial park opening

Voters in western San Francisco may soon decide on whether or not to recall an embattled supervisor facing backlash from a controversial board decision.

Recall organizers say they've exceeded the almost 10,000 signatures required to recall District 4 Supervisor Joel Engardio. Once the petition is submitted, the San Francisco Department of Elections will begin the certification process, which could take days.

If or when the petition is verified, a recall election must occur between 105 and 120 days later, elections officials say.

District 4 covers the west side of the city, largely the Sunset, Outer Sunset, Parkside and Golden Gate Park areas.

The backlash mostly stems from the opening of the city’s newest park, Sunset Dunes, which caused the closure of a section of the Great Highway.

Recall supporters say Engardio did not represent the views of voters and instead pushed to put the contentious Proposition K on the ballot last year.

Engardio has said he feels strongly that enough voters in his district are happy with the work he has done, and he is ready to face a recall head on.