Emergency crews on Tuesday afternoon are responding to an incident in Campbell.

The incident is reported on the 200 block of Union Avenue, just east of Highway 17.

Police are telling residents to avoid the area and said there is no immediate threat to the public.

Video of the scene from NBC Bay Area's SkyRanger shows multiple emergency crews at the location.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No other information was immediately available.

Please be aware of police activity on the 200 block of Union with the assistance of @sccfiredept.



There is no immediate threat to the public and we ask that you avoid the area.



We will update our community with more information upon completion of this investigation. pic.twitter.com/Vk8F6Y7Xow — Campbell Police (@CampbellPolice) October 11, 2022