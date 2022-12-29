What's The Cost of a Cancelled Flight? Southwest Passengers Try to Recoup Expenses

Thursday was another incredibly frustrating days for thousands of travelers waiting for Southwest Airlines to tell them they have a flight home. Southwest said it is continuing to operate one third of it's schedule, meaning they've cancelled more than 2,300 flights.

According to the website FlightAware, on Thursday Southwest cancelled 2,363 U.S. flights, 39 out of SFO, 117 out of Oakland, and 145 out of San Jose Mineta.

On Thursday, Southwest Airlines also announced the launch of a webpage to help impacted customers request refund for flights and reimbursements for some expenses.

What is the cost of a cancelled flight?

For some, a cancellation can be inconvenient. For others, it can be catastrophic.

Several travelers whose flights were cancelled this week told NBC Bay Area that the costs they've incurred as a result are adding up into the hundreds (and sometimes even thousands) of dollars.

Steven Sommer and his son were wandering around Norman Y. Mineta San Jose Airport on Thursday, checking in with the Southwest Airlines counter to see if they could find any flights out that day. Despite their best efforts, they weren't able to find any.

Sommer was traveling to move in with his son in Spokane, WA. The two took off Monday, December 26 on a Southwest Airlines flight from Los Angeles. All of Sommer's belongings were packed in three checked bags.

They had a layover in San Jose that day, and when their connecting flight to Washington was cancelled, they were left stranded in San Jose. They both rebooked flights on Southwest, but the soonest flights they were able to get were on January 1 for Sommer and on January 2 for his son.

"And that’s a long time," Sommer laughed wearily, "that’s a long time to be stuck."

They've been staying in hotels in the meantime. Sommer said the hotel the first night cost them $160, the hotel the second night cost them $130, then they found a cheaper place for $98 a night for the final four nights. In total, they expect their hotel costs will be $682.

Sommer said the two have tried to be frugal with food, only eating two meals a day as they've been in San Jose. He estimates that they spend around $40 on food each day between the two of them. So for their 6 days in San Jose, they expect to spend around $240.

In total, they expect their expenses resulting from the cancelled travel will come out to more than $922.

“Neither of us are doing well financially now, that’s a big hardship for us,” Sommer said of the cost.

Other passengers on cancelled flights told NBC Bay Area they've had to pay for taxis, rental cars, clothes to replace those lost in baggage, and flights on other airlines.

One couple spoke with NBC Bay Area at SJC when they dropped by to pick up their son's large suitcase from the trove of hundreds of stranded bags at the airport.

The couple explained that their son's Southwest flight out of Las Vegas on December 23 was cancelled, so he missed the holidays with his family. While his flight didn't take off, he got separated from his checked baggage, and returned to the Las Vegas airport each day to try and find it.

“I don't know the exact total cost, but I know he had to keep Ubering back to the airport [to check for the bag because] if you drive, you have to pay to park,” his mom explained.

Thursday, he found out his bag was at SJC, so his parents who live in the Bay Area drove by to pick it up. They noted their son had medication in his bag he needed and couldn't get to during that time.

The airline launched a travel disruption webpage where customers can request a refund for cancelled flights and expedited help finding their baggage. Also on that webpage, Southwest said that customers who experienced cancellations or significant delays can submit requests for reimbursement for other costs incurred as a result. The airline said it will "will honor reasonable requests for reimbursement" for meals, hotels, and transportation for those impacted.

NBC Bay Area asked Southwest what it meant by "reasonable request," while the airline did not clarify what it meant, a spokesperson did say customers are welcome to submit any receipts for consideration. The Southwest website also states that rental cars or tickets on other airlines are examples of requests for reimbursement it will honor. It is unclear when Southwest will issue these refunds and reimbursement payments.

Under Department of Transportation rules, if an airline cancelled your flight and you choose not to travel, you are entitled to a full refund upon request. If that is the position you are in and an airline offered you a voucher or credit, you don't have to accept the credit, you can tell the airline you are requesting a refund.

If you've requested help from an airline and the airline has not responded or addressed your issue, you can also file a complaint with the Department of Transportation.

Meanwhile, back in San Jose, Sommer and his son are trying to figure out how to pass the time.

They are exhausted, and wearing the same clothes they've had on since Monday as all of their bags were checked (and they haven't seen those bags since).

"It's not clear what's really gonna happen, we don't expect much," Sommer said.

Sommer's son said the most difficult part has been the disruption in the plans to move his dad to a safer living arrangement.