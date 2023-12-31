Capitola businesses clean up after being hit by high waves

Clean-up is underway in Capitola over the weekend, with oceanfront businesses trying to reopen as soon as possible after being pummeled by high waves Thursday.

Despite a surf advisory remaining in effect through the evening, a break in the storm Saturday gave the owner of the San Bar — along with more than half a dozen friends — to tackle repairs.

“The driftwood got up under the flooring and pushed up the floor,” said Sand Bar owner Jeff Lantis. “And so we took that out and put new flooring back in so that is what we’ve done.”

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

At the restaurant Pizza My Heart, only minor mop-up was needed. Employees were happy to have a less chaotic day at work, compared to when waves were surging underneath the restaurant Thursday.

“Inside here the waves were going under us. Felt like a roller coaster,” said Yesica Guzman with Pizza My Heart.

Bulldozers pushed up sand on the breach, which created an impromptu playground for kids. But the sight of logs on the sidewalk along with the closure signs were a painful reminder to restaurant owners that this is the second big storm clean-up of the year.

In January, a bomb cyclone tore through the Capitola Wharf and forced some restaurants to close for months.

“Last year I thought our restaurant would fall into the water,” Lantis said.

He added that the restaurant has been reinforced since then, which he believes helped minimize the damage this week. But Lantis was still worried about what the next storm might bring.

“If a big storm comes and the sand is cleared out, the waves might be right back and we might be looking at the same thing,” Lantis said.

That’s a worry shared by many in Capitola who came to check out the damage Saturday night.

“I don’t know if we are as prepared as we should be,” Capitola resident Christian Clifford said.

Because flood insurance is so costly, many businesses also do not have flood insurance. That’s making repairs even more painful.