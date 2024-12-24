Santa Cruz County

Capitola Village closed due to high surf and flooding, evacuations near water advised

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

Capitola Village is closed due to high surf and flooding, police said just before 4 p.m. Monday.

High, powerful waves have pushed seawater into the Village, according to police.

People who live in the Venetian Court apartments are advised to evacuate any water-facing units.

Village residents in the 100 blocks of Esplanade and Monterey Avenue should shelter in place or voluntarily leave the Village area, police said.

The closures are in effect until further notice.

Copyright Bay City News

Santa Cruz County
