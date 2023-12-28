Big waves inundate Capitola village with seawater

With towering waves pounding the coast Thursday, the Capitola village was once again left flooded.

Multiple inches of seawater could be seen covering roadways and sidewalks in the popular beachfront village.

Community members were racing to keep water out of businesses in the village, while others working to repair the wharf that was damaged last winter tried to move a crane before repeated hits by thundering waves could knock it into the ocean.

"Unless you want to be on the news with your crane in the water with waves coming through the cab, you may want to move it," Capitola public works employee Cooper Senden said.

Senden watched last January as waves ripped the wharf in half.

Crews are on schedule to complete the restoration project by this summer as long as it doesn’t get torn apart by waves again this winter.

Residents worry the high surf this week will cause more damage to beachfront properties and businesses and to the wharf itself.

"That’s a big concern for all of us," Justine Fanthorpe of Capitola said. "That’s one of our jewels here."

City workers removed garbage cans and closed roads in anticipation of the big waves. They also worked to clear storm drains.

"I know a lot of the merchants are hurting, too," Fanthorpe said. "This doesn’t help."