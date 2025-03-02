Santa Cruz County

Capitola Wharf and Beach closed after multiple water rescues

The public is urged to avoid the beach and stay out of the water after multiple water rescues were made on Saturday

By Bay City News

The Capitola Wharf and Capitola Beach were closed to the public on Saturday because of rough surf conditions and debris in the water, according to an alert from the Capitola Police Department.

The police department said in a 2 p.m. message that multiple water rescues had been made.

The public was urged to avoid the beach and wharf and stay out of the water.

