9 rescued from capsized sailboat in San Francisco Bay

The San Francisco Fire Department rescued nine people from a capsized boat in the bay on Saturday afternoon.

The department, alongside the Coast Guard, responded to a distress call around 2 p.m. and had to tow the boat, Sea Scout Ship Viking, back to the harbor.

Eight members aboard were rescued first, while the captain refused to leave the ship, according to the SFFD.

The boat is operated by the San Francisco Sea Scouts, a youth boating organization. The SSS Viking is one of three programs offered at the organization and is categorized as a female sailing club.

According to the Sea Scouts, which is sponsored by the San Francisco Sailing Whaleboat Association, the boat did not sink.

"All of our youth members were at California State University Maritime, spending Memorial Day Weekend competing in a Sea Scout Regatta," the organization said in a message to NBC Bay Area. "Some of our alumni were racing one of our historic whaleboats in Master Mariner’s, and the rudder broke, causing the boat to capsize. The crew was picked up by other boats, and the boat with its pilot still on board was towed to harbor by a professional tow company."

No injuries were reported, per the SFFD.