State bill proposal aims to crack down on car break-ins

New data from Oakland police shows a 23% increase of auto burglaries between 2023 and 2022 -- a problem the entire Bay Area deals with.

Senator Scott Wiener is creating a state proposal to find a solution. He said a new piece of legislation would close a “locked door loophole.”

Right now, to prosecute in California, there has to be proof that a thief not only broke into a car, but that the doors were locked.

This proposal would remove that loophole, and make getting a conviction theoretically easier.