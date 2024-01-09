State bill proposal aims to crack down on car break-ins

New data from Oakland police shows a 23% increase of auto burglaries between 2023 and 2022 -- a problem the entire Bay Area deals with.
Senator Scott Wiener is creating a state proposal to find a solution. He said a new piece of legislation would close a “locked door loophole.”
Right now, to prosecute in California, there has to be proof that a thief not only broke into a car, but that the doors were locked.
This proposal would remove that loophole, and make getting a conviction theoretically easier.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.