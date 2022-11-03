Santa Clara

Police Investigate Car Break-Ins at Santa Clara Shopping Center

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are investigating a string of car break-ins in Santa Clara Wednesday night.

The incident happened at the Rivermark Shopping Center.

Police confirmed there were at least three break-ins. But they said it's possible some additional reports are still being processed.

Piatti restaurant manager Parviz Pazoki told NBC Bay Area that he saw the whole thing unfold.

"We basically tried to chase them out outside and try to kick them out. By the time we got there, it was too late. They had already broken into several cars,” he said.

Pazoki added that numerous cars were broken into multiple times Wednesday.

Police said it appears a dark-colored Mercedes Benz was involved with the break-ins.

It’s unknown at this time how any suspects were involved in the incident.

