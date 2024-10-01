Car crashes into music store in Los Gatos

Police are investigating after a car crashed into a music store in Los Gatos.

The incident took place at “Rockin' Kidz Music” on Monday morning. But the store was closed, and no one was hurt at the time of the crash. The store is also a music school, where about 200 students take music lessons.

As a driver of the car plowed through Rockin' Kidz Music, employees at the barbershop next door said the sound was deafening.

“Boom, boom, boom!” said Los Gatos resident Kevin Nguyen.

The car uprooted a large mailbox before crashing through the glass and bricks. Police said that a woman was driving the car and was the only one inside.

Jennifer Nguyen of Los Gatos told NBC Bay Area on Monday that she heard the woman yelling right after the crash.

“The lady, she yelled: 'Oh my god! oh my god!' and so, we came outside,” she said.

Police are looking into whether the driver may have mistakenly hit the gas instead of the car brake or if she had a medical issue. The driver declined to talk to NBC Bay Area on Monday.

The damage of the building was so significant, firefighters had to rebuild two pillars while investigating.

Tiffany Petrossi, the owner of Rockin' Kidz Music, arrived to see what had happened to her dream business.

“I’m a little shocked,” she said. “I don’t know how a car can go through the pillar and the bricks. Seemed like there must have had a lot of force. It’s sad to see the rubble.”

Petrossi said she opened the store in 2011 and has hundreds of music students who learn to play everything from piano to guitar.

“I have a small business and I thank god nobody was in there,” she said.

Petrossi added that she is not sure what’s next, but despite the chaos the crash has brought to her business, she said that she’ll continue to share her passion for music with kids. Petrossi had to notify all her students about canceled lessons. She is hoping she can find another temporary location until the mess can be cleaned up.