Driver flees after crashing car into San Jose home

San Jose police on Friday were searching for a driver who slammed into a home, causing significant damage and a possible gas leak, the department said.

The crash happened just after midnight along the 1500 block of St. Regis Drive, police said.

The driver fled the scene on foot after the crash, police said. No description information was provided.

No one inside the house was injured, according to police.

An investigation is underway.