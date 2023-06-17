Car crashes into tent near I-680 on-ramp in San Jose: CHP

Four people were injured Saturday night when a car veered off an I-680 on-ramp and into a homeless encampment in San Jose, according to California Highway Patrol.

The four taken to the hospital included the driver and three people from the camp. CHP describes their injuries as minor.

Police say the crash happened at around 8:00 p.m. at the East Capitol Expressway on-ramp.

The San Jose Fire Department shared pictures of the crash on social media, which appears to show a car inside of a tent.

Emergency crews are on scene of a vehicle collision on the E Capitol Expressway on-ramp to I-680S. The on-ramp is closed and roads leading to the area have heavy delays. Use caution around personnel and equipment. ⁦@SJPD_PIO⁩ ⁦@CHPSanJose⁩ pic.twitter.com/i8lSVcwkHK — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) June 18, 2023

Police are looking into if alcohol played a role in the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.