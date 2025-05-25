Contra Costa County

Car crashes into El Sobrante home

By NBC Bay Area staff

A car crashed into a home in Contra Costa County early Saturday morning.

The incident happened just before 2:30 a.m. on Olinda Road in El Sobrante.

A man living in the home said the family was upstairs asleep when they heard the loud crash. He said this has happened before because of drivers not paying attention to the curve.

The resident added that he's tried to talk to police and El Sobrante city leaders about installing speed bumps on his street. No one was hurt in the crash.

Police arrested the driver but no other details were released.

