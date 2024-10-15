Car crashes into Fremont apartment complex

A car collision Monday night in Fremont that resulted in a structure fire shut down traffic to part of a main boulevard, according to police.

At about 7 p.m., police advised residents to avoid the area of Old Warm Springs Boulevard between S. Grimmer Boulevard and Tavis Place due to a vehicle collision resulting in a structure fire.

According to Fremont fire, the driver of a Tesla slammed into the vacant first floor of an apartment building and caught fire. Residents on the remaining floors were evacuated as crews knocked down the fire inside.

NBC Bay Area spoke to a woman who was driving on this road when it all took place and she said the driver was going at high speeds and nearly hitting her before the crash.

Officials said no one in the apartment building was injured as a result of the crash. The cause of the crash is under investigation.