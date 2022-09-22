Hit-and-Run Driver Slams Into San Jose Apartment Building

Police in San Jose on Thursday were investigating a hit-and-run crash where a car slammed into an apartment building, and the driver fled the scene, according to SJPD.

The crash occurred at about 1:45 a.m. in the area of Senter Road and Sylvandale Avenue. Video form the scene shows a silver four-door sedan into the the wall of an apartment building on Crabapple Way.

The car apparently struck a parked car before hitting the building, and a wheel that broke loose from one of the vehicles slammed into another part of the complex.

Arriving officers said the driver of the car was nowhere to be found.

No injuries were immediately reported, but nine people reportedly were displaced, and two apartment units will be red-tagged due to the damage.

The crash remained under investigation.