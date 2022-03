A car slammed into a Starbucks in Campbell Wednesday afternoon, but no one was injured, officials said.

The crash happened just before 3 p.m. at the Starbucks located at 1228 Camden Ave.

Starbucks management said the car took out the store's water heater. The coffee shop will be closed for the rest of the day and probably for the next several days.

It's unclear at this time what caused the driver to crash into the Starbucks.