A sinkhole forced authorities to close part of the off-ramp from northbound Interstate 280 to 6th Street in San Francisco Thursday afternoon.

The far left lane of the off-ramp will remain closed until further notice, the California Highway Patrol said. The center lane and right lane will remain open.

The CHP initially said the entire off-ramp would be closed.

For a time, a car was stuck in the sinkhole.

***TRAFFIC ADVISORY UPDATE***



I-280 n/b @ 6th St. off-ramp, the #1 lane will remain closed for an unknown ETO. The #2 & 3 lanes will remain open at this time. Caltrans is on-scene & a lane closure is currently being put in place. Will continue to provide updates accordingly. — CHP San Francisco (@CHPSanFrancisco) February 25, 2021

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.