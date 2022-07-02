Car Windows Shattered Overnight in San Francisco's Lake Street Neighborhood

Residents living in San Francisco’s Lake Street neighborhood said their cars were vandalized overnight Saturday.

A resident told NBC Bay Area Saturday that their home surveillance video showed a man walking down a line of parked cars, smashing windows with a crowbar for no apparent reason.

The aftermath video was taken by political commentator Richie Greenberg and posted on social media.

Residents said that they're surprised it happened in this part of the city.

"It seems like really rare for this to come out this far. Definitely really shocking. Actually, I just got back to the country yesterday," said said San Francisco resident Ryan Hightower. "So this was our first day back. It was our welcome back to San Francisco, which was really shocking."

Some of the cars weren't even broken into, but the windshields were smashed.