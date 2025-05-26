San Francisco

Thousands line up for Carnaval San Francisco's grand parade

By Christie Smith

San Francisco's Mission District was energized on Sunday with the sights and sounds of Carnaval.

The 47th annual Carnaval San Francisco, a two-day festival, saw thousands of people lining the streets for the Grand Parade.

"Celebrate carnival, celebrate Latin culture from all Latin American countries, celebrate music, dance community," said Juliana Barraza of San Francisco.

Festival organizers claim the event is the largest multi-cultural celebration on the West Coast. This year's theme, Afro Mundo, looked to highlight the culture of the African diaspora in the Americas.

"I am trying to come every year here because they are bringing the whole Latino community from the United States all the way to Central America, South America, so this is a unique thing," said Carlos Villanueva of San Francisco.

Mayor Daniel Lurie also made his way to the celebration.

"I love it. It's amazing. The energy, you can feel it. There are tens of thousands of people from all over," he said.

Nearby businesses said they were pleased to see the increased foot traffic.

"[Saturday] was really good. We started seeing it on Friday, more looking at how it's been before," said Monica Valle, who;'s dad opened Taqueria San Jose. "I think today is the biggest day, so we will see how that goes, just because I have seen a decrease a few months back, so this has definitely helped."

