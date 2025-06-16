Cars set on fire during Oakland sideshow

At least three cars were set on fire Sunday morning during a sideshow in Oakland.
The sideshow started around 2 a.m. on Foorhill Boulevard and 55th Street, and then moved to International Boulevard and 42nd Street.
People were setting off fireworks as drivers were doing donuts in the intersection. Then, a few cars were set on fire.
The Oakland Police Department broke things up and blocked the intersection around 4:30 a.m.
Fire crews were able to put out the flames.
It is unknown if any arrests were made.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
SIGN UP