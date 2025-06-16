Oakland

Cars set on fire during Oakland sideshow

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

At least three cars were set on fire Sunday morning during a sideshow in Oakland.

The sideshow started around 2 a.m. on Foorhill Boulevard and 55th Street, and then moved to International Boulevard and 42nd Street.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

People were setting off fireworks as drivers were doing donuts in the intersection. Then, a few cars were set on fire.

The Oakland Police Department broke things up and blocked the intersection around 4:30 a.m.

Fire crews were able to put out the flames.

It is unknown if any arrests were made.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

Oakland
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports Bay Area Sports Calendar WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us