Cars set on fire during Oakland sideshow

At least three cars were set on fire Sunday morning during a sideshow in Oakland.

The sideshow started around 2 a.m. on Foorhill Boulevard and 55th Street, and then moved to International Boulevard and 42nd Street.

People were setting off fireworks as drivers were doing donuts in the intersection. Then, a few cars were set on fire.

The Oakland Police Department broke things up and blocked the intersection around 4:30 a.m.

Fire crews were able to put out the flames.

It is unknown if any arrests were made.