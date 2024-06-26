Caspers Hot Dogs to close vintage diner after serving downtown Hayward since 1940s

After about eight decades, Caspers Hot Dogs in downtown Hayward is closing its doors.

The Capsers on C Street opened in the 1940's and its last day will be on July 13. This follows the closure of another longtime Caspers in Walnut Creek last year.

Ron Dorian, co-owner and general manager of the location, is the grandson of the original founders, Ardam and Stephen Beklian.

Dorian released the following statement on Tuesday:

“We are deeply grateful to our loyal, multi-generational customers who have supported us over the decades. We appreciate the memories our customers have made in downtown Hayward and encourage them to visit our Caspers location just a mile up the road on Foothill Blvd. to continue their traditions and create new ones for generations to come.”

Caspers said the shutdown of the downtown Hayward location is an economic decision made to strengthen the health and future sustainability of the company.

Five other Caspers locations will remain open in the Bay Area, which are the Hayward location on Foothill, Pleasant Hill, Dublin, Richmond and Oakland.