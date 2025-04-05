Castro Valley's Crush Comics staff helps police track down thieves

A Castro Valley comic book store staff immediately helped the police track down thieves after the store was looted.

Josh Hunter of Crush Comics said rare comic books that were stolen off shelves are finally returned after he and his employees helped track down burglars.

"They broke our window, came in through the window, and then stole a bunch of our wall comics. The valuable stuff," he said.

Hunder and his team poured over surveillance video that captured two thieves breaking into the store. When they saw the store's rare items, including a one-of-a-kind comic posted on eBay, they knew they had zeroed in on a suspect.

"I bought one of our comic books back," Hunter said. "We got the guy's name and address and sent it to the police. Police were able to corroborate that and they arrested him on Thursday."

Noorullah Amiri, 29, had his Livermore home searched by police and not only did officers find the stolen comics they also found boxes of Legos stolen last week from a toy store.

"It was just so sad that someone decided to steal from the store where all these kids and families come to buy these things and bring them so much joy," said Daisy Ernst, manager of Five Little Monkeys.

Surveillance cameras at the Five Little Monkeys store captured the thieves taking pricey Lego sets. Ernst said they're thrilled investigators recovered them.

"It was just very nice to be able to get all that stuff back and be able to have the shelves full again," she said.

The staff at Comic Crush say they're happy to have helped crack the case.

"It feels like we caught the bad guys in our own little comic story," Hunter said.